March 20 - Disney+, 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier', and Zack Snyder's 4-Hour 'Justice League'
-
March 20 - Disney+, 'The Falcon & The Winter Soldier', and Zack Snyder's 4-Hour 'Justice League'
GUEST: Brent Chittenden (Host of 'True North Nerds' podcast) Jason Agnew fills in for Dave.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Science Monday- March 22Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
-
Roman Baber with John MooreIndependent MPP Roman Baber is suing the province over the restrictions related to outdoor gatherings. He explains why to Moore In The Morning.