March 21 - Raising Parkinson's Awareness In The Shadow Of COVID-19
-
March 21 - Raising Parkinson's Awareness In The Shadow Of COVID-19
GUEST: Karen Lee (PhD, President & CEO of Parkinson Canada) Jason Agnew fills in for Dave. https://www.parkinson.ca
LATEST EPISODES
-
Science Monday- March 22Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
-
Roman Baber with John MooreIndependent MPP Roman Baber is suing the province over the restrictions related to outdoor gatherings. He explains why to Moore In The Morning.