March 21 - Toronto Digital Health Start-Up Scaling Up To Meet Immediate Vaccine Demand
GUEST: Joella Almeida (Co-Founder & Operations & Business Development at MedEssist Ltd.) https://www.medessist.ca Jason Agnew fills in for Dave.
Science Monday- March 22Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
Roman Baber with John MooreIndependent MPP Roman Baber is suing the province over the restrictions related to outdoor gatherings. He explains why to Moore In The Morning.