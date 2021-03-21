iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

March 21 - Who's The Man? Billy Van

  • image.jpg?t=1605554079&size=Large

    March 21 - Who's The Man? Billy Van


    Newstalk1010 host Jason Agnew fills in for Dave, and chats 'The Hilarious House of Frightenstein' and it's creator Billy Van with author Greg Oliver. Greg has written a book entitled "Who's The Man? Billy Van" which profiles one of Canada's most under-rated comedic performers.  From Frightenstein to Party Game and beyond, Greg and Jason celebrate a late great Canadian talent that deserves far more recognition than he gets. Get the book at BillyVan.ca 

LATEST EPISODES

LISTEN TO MORE