March 21 - Who's The Man? Billy Van

Newstalk1010 host Jason Agnew fills in for Dave, and chats 'The Hilarious House of Frightenstein' and it's creator Billy Van with author Greg Oliver. Greg has written a book entitled "Who's The Man? Billy Van" which profiles one of Canada's most under-rated comedic performers. From Frightenstein to Party Game and beyond, Greg and Jason celebrate a late great Canadian talent that deserves far more recognition than he gets. Get the book at BillyVan.ca