March 21 - Who's The Man? Billy Van
-
March 21 - Who's The Man? Billy Van
Newstalk1010 host Jason Agnew fills in for Dave, and chats 'The Hilarious House of Frightenstein' and it's creator Billy Van with author Greg Oliver. Greg has written a book entitled "Who's The Man? Billy Van" which profiles one of Canada's most under-rated comedic performers. From Frightenstein to Party Game and beyond, Greg and Jason celebrate a late great Canadian talent that deserves far more recognition than he gets. Get the book at BillyVan.ca
LATEST EPISODES
-
Science Monday- March 22Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
-
Roman Baber with John MooreIndependent MPP Roman Baber is suing the province over the restrictions related to outdoor gatherings. He explains why to Moore In The Morning.