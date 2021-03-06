iHeartRadio

March 6 - Wounded Heroes

    March 6 - Wounded Heroes


    GUEST: Michael Gier (Director, producer, actor) https://www.woundedheroesdocumentary.com/ Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) among veterans is a serious problem with over 20 veterans a day taking their lives by suicide.  Most are given prescription drugs but as many veterans have said, medication is just a band-aid over a wound that will never heal. Our veterans deserve more than just a band-aid and so director/producer Michael Gier went on a mission and found successful treatments and programs that help anyone battling PTS get their lives back. And just like veterans; firefighters, police officers, and other first responders not only deal with PTS, but they also have very high suicide rates. Although Michael started out to help veterans, Wounded Heroes features treatments/programs that help all of our heroes and anyone battling post-traumatic stress; literally saving lives.​

