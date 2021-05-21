Mark Mendelson with John Moore
-
Toronto Police were seen wearing Thin Blue Line patches on their uniform, something that NEWSTALK 1010 crime specialist Mark Mendelson explains to Moore In The Morning isn't allowed.
