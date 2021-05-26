Mark Mendelson with John Moore
Mark Mendelson with John Moore
A British drug dealer was busted after sharing a photo of cheese on an encrypted social media network. How did the police get him? The pic included his fingerprints. NEWSTALK 1010 crime analyst Mark Mendelson explains to Moore In The Morning how the bust went down.
