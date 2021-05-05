Maureen Silcoff with John Moore
-
Maureen Silcoff with John Moore
The Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers is suing the federal government for turning back to the US asylum-seekers who try entering between official border crossings. Moore In The Morning was joined by CARL president Maureen Silcoff to explain the lawsuit.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Ryan had a parenting dilemma yesterdayHow would you approach a situation like this?
-
The Rush Roundtable - May 5th 2021Panelists: Scott Reid, Newstalk1010 Political Analyst Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy