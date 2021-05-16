May 16 - 2021 Fundraiser For Future Olympians
GUEST: Barrie Shepley (President, Personal Best Health and Performance)
https://www.c3online.ca/
Online Saturday, May 29th starting at 5:00 pm EST.
EXCLUSIVE LIVE INTERVIEW WITH 2 OF TRIATHLON’S GREATEST PERSONALITIES
Olympic Champion Simon Whitfield & Ironman Champion Chris McCormack
Hear never been heard private stories told by the two Triathlon Legends
Optional 20km Zwift Bike Race following the live interview
VIP Packages include lululemon gift cards and goody bag
All proceeds go to help future C3 Olympic hopefuls
Event Schedule:
5:00-6:00 pm EST Exclusive Simon Whitfield & Chris McCormack, never been told before stories
6:00-6:15 pm EST Secret guest
6:15-7:00 pm EST C3 Zwift 20km bike race