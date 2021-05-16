iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

May 16 - 2021 Fundraiser For Future Olympians

  • image.jpg?t=1605554079&size=Large

    May 16 - 2021 Fundraiser For Future Olympians


    GUEST: Barrie Shepley (President, Personal Best Health and Performance) https://www.c3online.ca/ Online Saturday, May 29th starting at 5:00 pm EST. EXCLUSIVE LIVE INTERVIEW WITH 2 OF TRIATHLON’S GREATEST PERSONALITIES Olympic Champion Simon Whitfield & Ironman Champion Chris McCormack Hear never been heard private stories told by the two Triathlon Legends Optional 20km Zwift Bike Race following the live interview VIP Packages include lululemon gift cards and goody bag All proceeds go to help future C3 Olympic hopefuls Event Schedule: 5:00-6:00 pm EST Exclusive Simon Whitfield & Chris McCormack, never been told before stories 6:00-6:15 pm EST Secret guest 6:15-7:00 pm EST C3 Zwift 20km bike race

LATEST EPISODES

LISTEN TO MORE