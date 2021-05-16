iHeartRadio

May 16 - 'Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata'

    May 16 - 'Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata'


    GUEST: Matthew Reid (Comedian, writer, former musical director for The Second City Toronto) https://www.stream.theatre/season/113 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' comedy legend Colin Mochrie hosts 'Mass Hysterical: A Comedic Cantata'  This collaboration between Second City alumni and members of the Toronto Symphony is a satirical but loving look at the history of classical church music. World-class comic performers and eminent vocal soloists, including opera sensations Russell Braun and Julia Dawson.

