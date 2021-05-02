May 2 - Sexual Assault Survivor Fined After Revealing Own Identity
GUEST: Lisa Taylor (Associate Professor, School of Journalism, Ryerson University) https://theconversation.com/canada-must-change-the-law-that-bans-sexual-assault-survivors-from-revealing-their-own-identities-159305
May 2 - The "One Day I Will" ChallengeGUEST: Jeremy Diamond (CEO, RCAF Foundation) https://rcaffoundation.ca/portfolio-items/one-day-i-will/
May 2 - What Could Ending America's Endless War Mean?GUEST: Phil Halton (Author of "Blood Washing Blood: Afghanistan's Hundred-Year War")