May 22 - The Covenant House Sleep Out

www.WomenUnite.ca Covenant House Sleep Out - June 18th "On any given night in Canada there are ~6,000 kids who are on the street …. 6,000 young people who believe that no one cares about them. They believe they are worthless. No child should feel worthless or forgotten. If I had had access to Covenant House, I would have received the unconditional love and protection that every child deserves. I am sleeping out for Covenant House with over 75 fabulous women on June 18th - this marks my 5th year. We will come together virtually to sleep out on our living room floors, in our backyards or balconies in support of the young people at Covenant House. It is uncomfortable ... triggering for me to sleep out. My discomfort takes a back seat to my life mission which is to help ensure that every youth is cared for, healed and given every opportunity to have a bright now and beautiful future. Covenant House operates on the principles of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE and RESPECT. These are the values they use to guide the care of EVERY youth who they come in contact with. They provide so much more than just a roof over a child’s head - they provide a family. They raise these very vulnerable kids and give them all of the support they need to heal and go on to have bright futures. Please help me in keeping the services at Covenant House going - the pandemic has caused a huge slow-down in fundraising and we need to do everything we can for kids who would otherwise have nowhere to go. Ways you can help send a message to our youth that they matter <3 20 bucks! A 20 dollar donation will change a life - It adds up so quickly." To donate: https://www.MarnieGrundman.com https://twitter.com/MarnieGrundman