May 23 - The 22nd Anniversary Of The Death Of Owen Hart
(Jason Agnew fills in for Dave.) May 23rd, 1999 was the night of WWE's 'Over The Edge' match between The Godfather and Owen Hart, who fell to his death while entering the ring. Jim 'Jimmy' Korderas (Professional wrestling referee, commentator, television personality) worked for the WWE from 1987 to 2009, and was in the ring the night of the tragedy.
