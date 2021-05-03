May 3rd Muse the News, and J-Dawg and the Coop Rides Again
LATEST EPISODES
ESS: Scientists rediscover coffee species that could save coffee from climate changeEvan Solomon speaks with Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, about a long-forgotten coffee species that was recently rediscovered by scientists. The species can grow in warmer climates which may save the coffee industry from climate change. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
ESS: Former drug dealer now advocate helping vaccinate people in Vancouver’s Downtown EastsideEvan Solomon speaks with Guy Felicella, a former drug dealer who is now a peer clinical advisor on drug policy and stigma surrounding drug use for all three levels of government in B.C. Guy is working with a team of people to bring vaccines to those who are struggling with drug addiction and homelessness in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.