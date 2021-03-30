May 8 - The GTA Nonna Wall

GUEST: Julia Hanna (Owner of Ritorno Restaurant) Mother’s Day is claimed as one of the most commemorative days for females. An occasion to praise selfless labour and “all the little things”, it also comes as a poignant reminder each year that we should be celebrating women’s worth every day. Females have experienced considerable setbacks in the past year. However, one Canadian woman is determined to outshine any doom-and-gloom narratives. Julia Hanna, a community builder and GTA restaurateur of 38 years, celebrates women’s resilience during the pandemic and beyond by giving back to those in need. Hanna’s tribute to all remarkable women is the Nonna Wall in her Italian restaurant, Ritorno. Flooded with framed photos of grandmothers, mothers and others, the multi-generational photo wall honours those who feed and nurture us, putting their own wants and needs aside. A photograph of Julia’s Nonna Maria hangs proudly, serving as a constant reminder of female resolve. While Julia has not been immune to the pandemic’s devastation and destruction, she’s using the Nonna Wall to help those who’ve been hit hardest and those who can’t hit back. For every framed photo of a special mother figure brought to Ritorno and hung on the wall, Julia donates a meal to charity. Since the pandemic started, she has provided over 3,500 meals to those in need.