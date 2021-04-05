Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 5th 2021
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 5th 2021
Reaction to Peel's school shutdown, Toronto opens more mass vaccination clinics, and should shots just be opened up to everyone?
LATEST EPISODES
-
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown with John MooreBrampton Mayor Patrick Brown would rather see schools remain open while food packing plants, big box stores, and Amazon’s warehouse shut to slow the spread of COVID. Mayor Brown joined Moore In The Morning to explain his reasons.
-
Website allows people across Canada to easily find and connect with a therapist.Guest: Rob Pintwala. Founder, First Session.