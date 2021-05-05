iHeartRadio

More BFFs, Learning from Old Poop, and a COVID Vaccine Messaging Service

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    More BFFs, Learning from Old Poop, and a COVID Vaccine Messaging Service


    Jim's Bumble BFF, Evan joins the Showgram. CTV Science guy, Dan Riskin explains what researchers found when they looked at 200 year old faces. Zain Manji joins the Showgram to talk about a text messaging service designed to help you find a COVID vaccine near you.

