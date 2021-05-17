Morning Brief- Scott Reid- MAy 17th

The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including that it seemed like no one listening to the stay-at-home order, the NDP to hold vote on ending outdoor recreation ban, an opinion piece that asks: Is Doug Ford Finished, Canada set to surpass US in first dose vaccinations. and Maj-Gen Dany Fortin out after allegations of sexual misconduct.