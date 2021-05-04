NBC News National Correspondent Michael Bower tells Moore In The Morning the latest on whether Facebook will allow US president Donald Trump to return to the social media platform
LATEST EPISODES
ESS: Ian Mendes on Tom Wilson and fighting in the NHLEvan Solomon talks to Ian Mendes, senior writer at The Athletic and co-host of the The Athletic NHL podcast, about Tom Wilson's fine for his actions in the game against the Rangers, the Rangers' response and fighting in the NHL. Listeners also call-in to share their thoughts on the issue. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
ESS: Out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to fall to Earth within daysEvan Solomon speaks with Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, about the out-of-control Chinese rocket that is expected to plummet to Earth in the coming days. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.