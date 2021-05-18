iHeartRadio

NBC NEWS National Correspondent Michael Bower with John Moore

    NBC NEWS National Correspondent Michael Bower with John Moore


    NBC NEWS National Correspondent Michael Bower updates Moore In The Morning on the soap opera that is the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce. Is his image destroyed? Accusations of steeping outside his marriage, harassment claims, and possible ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    John Moore Round One- May 18th

    Guests: Scott Reid, Former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin, Queen's Park Bureau Chief at the Toronto Star, Robert Benzie, International trade lawyer Mark Warner and Jerry Agar.
