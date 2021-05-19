NBC NEWS National Correspondent Michael Bower with John Moore
-
NBC NEWS National Correspondent Michael Bower with John Moore
NBC News National Correspondent Michael Bower explains to Moore In The Morning something that is being called the “Havana Syndrome,” a mysterious illness that has affected diplomats from the US and Canada working in Cuba.
LATEST EPISODES
-
John Moore Round One- May 22ndGuests: NEWSTALK 1010’s Robert Turner, Vass Bednar, Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster, Toronto Councillor Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, deputy mayor of Toronto.
-
Shawn Micallef with John MooreWhat will downtown look like when people start heading back to the office? Shawn Micallef, Toronto Star columnist and co-owner/co-founder/senior editor of the magazine Spacing, sheds some light for Moore In The Morning.