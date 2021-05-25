NBC NEWS National Correspondent Rory O'Neill with John Moore
NBC News National Correspondent Rory O’Neill discusses with Moore In The Morning the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death and what is ahead for the police officers that were involved, and other issues such as the move to defund police.
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.