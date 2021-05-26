NBC NEWS National Correspondent Rory O'Neill with John Moore
Calls to investigate the Wuhan lab-leak theory are getting louder. NBC News National Correspondent Rory O’Neill has the latest for Moore In The Morning on what is no longer talk in conspiracy theory circles.
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.