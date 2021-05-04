iHeartRadio

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath with John Moore

    NDP Leader Andrea Horwath with John Moore


    Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath tells Moore In The Morning why she is calling on LTC Minister Merrilee Fullerton to step down after a report found that the government’s slow response to COVID-19 contributed to the loss of life in nursing homes.

