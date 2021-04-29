New York City will 'fully reopen' on July 1st
-
New York City will 'fully reopen' on July 1st
It’s the first time the city will be fully reopen in more than a year. The first shutdown began march 2020 when the city became the U.S. Epicenter in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. How did they get to this place? We ask Lisa G, NBC News Radio reporter.
LATEST EPISODES
-
What the heck is clubhouse and should companies jump on the bandwagon?Guest: Darrell Keezer. Founder & CEO. Candybox Marketing.
-
The housing boom is ripping apart the financial fabric of Canadian life.Guest: Todd C Slater. Host of Simply Real Estate - Sundays at Noon on NewsTalk 1010.