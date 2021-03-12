iHeartRadio

Ontario is adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework

    Ontario is adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework


    Is this a smart thing to do right now, or something that should've been done a long time ago? Here is some of your reaction

LATEST EPISODES

    Mar 12 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

    Rant - Following up last night  U.K. politician suggests 6 p.m. curfew for men following suspected abduction, murder of Sarah Everard  "What should be the first thing my brother sees?"
    Mar 12 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Minneapolis to pay George Floyd's family $27M US to settle civil suit + Birth of a new resistance: Parents mobilize to tackle woke ideology - FAIR (the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism)  GUEST: Dr. Wilfred Reilly - sits on the FAIR Board of Advisors- he’s also an Associate Professor of Political Science at Kentucky State University. And  Author of Taboo: Ten Facts You Can’t Talk About Inside Recording Academy's Most Inclusive Grammy Awards Gift Bags  GUEST: Lash Fary - Gift Guru and Founder of Distinctive Assets- the LA-based niche marketing agency that ACTUALLY invented celebrity gifting!  Storytelling: Ottawa mom shocked to discover Canada Post delivered shotgun to 11-year-old son 
