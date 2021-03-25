iHeartRadio

Ontario moves to make online learning a permanent option, Education Minister Stephen Lecce joins The Rush to explain

  image.jpg?t=1605554144&size=Large

    Ontario moves to make online learning a permanent option, Education Minister Stephen Lecce joins The Rush to explain


    Ontario’s teacher unions are slamming a reported move by the Ontario government to consider making virtual learning permanent. “The move to virtual learning was never intended to be permanent; it was a temporary measure intended to deliver emergency instruction during a global health crisis,” Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario President Sam Hammond said in a statement Thursday.

