Ontario stops AZ vaccine

    Ontario stops AZ vaccine


    Ontario will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots. The announcement was made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Tuesday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution."

    Chad Driscoll with John Moore

    Turns out, there might be someone who misses golf even more than John. Chad Driscoll tells Moore In The Morning more about a tongue-in-cheek song he wrote begging Ontario to let him hit the links.
    Dr. Pamela Palmater with John Moore

    Dr. Pamela Palmater, Mi'kmaq lawyer, Ryerson professor, activist, politician, and NEWSTALK 1010 pundit discusses with Moore In The Morning a new report that explores pathways to reparations for Indigenous people.
