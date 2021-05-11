Ontario stops AZ vaccine
-
Ontario stops AZ vaccine
Ontario will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots. The announcement was made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Tuesday afternoon, "out of an abundance of caution."
LATEST EPISODES
-
Chad Driscoll with John MooreTurns out, there might be someone who misses golf even more than John. Chad Driscoll tells Moore In The Morning more about a tongue-in-cheek song he wrote begging Ontario to let him hit the links.
-
Dr. Pamela Palmater with John MooreDr. Pamela Palmater, Mi'kmaq lawyer, Ryerson professor, activist, politician, and NEWSTALK 1010 pundit discusses with Moore In The Morning a new report that explores pathways to reparations for Indigenous people.