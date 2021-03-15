Our talk with a mom who was surprised by a postal mix-up leading to her son being given a 12-gauge shotgun

Dawna – whose last name we’re withholding for her privacy – says after notifying Canada Post, they came back to pick up the package the next morning, offering only an apology and an explanation that the label likely fell off her package and came to be on the gun package by mistake. She says she is stunned that a package that clearly indicates it requires an adult’s signature could just be handed to a child, especially when it states on Canada Post’s website that proof of age is required when shipping firearms