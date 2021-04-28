Owning the Activist; An Olympic Boxer's Battle to fight; and Mandatory Voting
Caryma Sa'd - Toronto Lawyer Notary Public joins the Showgram to discuss how she owns Chris Sky. A call from broadcaster Ron Young in Australia on how mandatory voting works.Should Canadian Boxer Mandy Bujold be left off our Olympic team because she took sometime off to have a baby? More Jim Bits
LATEST EPISODES
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.