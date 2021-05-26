Random Topic Rundown, Jim's Grocery Gaffes
Jim and David go over some good and not so good topic suggestions, Jim regales with a tale of the grocery store, and a story from Floriday of High School Yearbook photoshopping.
LATEST EPISODES
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.