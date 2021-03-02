Reem Khalil with John Moore
Reem Khalil with John Moore
Reem Khalil, Master of Public Policy Candidate (2021) at U of T tells Moore In The Morning what university life is like during COVID. Is she missing out on the “college” experience?
