iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Relationships and Commitment Issues: Warning you may want to throw up!

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Relationships and Commitment Issues: Warning you may want to throw up!


    Jim And Intern David Cooper talk about open relationships Jim talks about his commitment issues and therapy. Cancel culture, the Simpsons and Apu! Why do Aaron Rogers and his Fiance make Jim want to throw up?

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrap up with Zain Velji   GUEST: Zain Velji - political commentator   & Washington Post publishes a five part "truce" for the wokeness wars  & ​Best audio of the night: How a podcast helped solve a decades old murder 
  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Controversy brews around new Instagram for Kids platform - advertisers threaten to pull funding  & Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting - the worst in our country's history  GUESTS: Peter Harrison - Move 100 FM morning show host, reported on the takedown of the shooter as it happened near his home, grew up near the town where it happened  Ben Harrison - show producer and Peter's son 
LISTEN TO MORE