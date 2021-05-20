Restaurants Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business react to today's announcement
-
Restaurants Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business react to today's announcement
Julie Kwiecinski of the CIFB joins Ryan and Jay, alongside James Rilett of Restaurants Canada
LATEST EPISODES
-
May 21 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3MIC DROP FINALE: THE RESULTS ARE IN GUESTS: Allison Dore - comedian, broadcaster and founder of Howl and Roar Records Zain Velji - political commentator and all-around pop culture guy & 930 - The house from Training Day is up for sale & 950 - The best of our MIC DROP winner
-
May 21 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2How Liberal Elites Use Race to Keep Workers Divided—And Justify Class-Based Inequities GUEST: Catherine Liu - Author of the new book Virtue Hoarders: The Case Against the Professional Managerial Class and professor of Film and Media Studies at the University of California Irvine & Rant: Rapper Top 5 now wanted for first degree murder, on the run from cops & This week's Raptor Retrospective comes to an end