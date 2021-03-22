Rocco Mastrangelo, owner of Café Diplomatico with John Moore
Toronto restaurants opened Saturday for outdoor dining for the first time in months. How does it feel to be somewhat back? Rocco Mastrangelo, owner of Café Diplomatico tells Moore In The Morning.
