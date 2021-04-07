iHeartRadio

Rocco Signorile with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Rocco Signorile with John Moore


    Former TTC operator and union representative Rocco Signorile snapped some scary pics on the Spadina streetcar over the weekend showing drug paraphernalia including used needles, metal spoons, and blue elastic bands. He describes to Moore In The Morning what he says are “the conditions on the TTC that our essential workers and TTC riders face on a daily basis.”

