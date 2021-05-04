Scavenger Hunt, Proud Boys Disbanded, Kaitlyn Gonsalves, and Which Musician is Worth More
Scavenger Hunt, Proud Boys Disbanded, Kaitlyn Gonsalves, and Which Musician is Worth More
Jim goes on a scavenger hunt for calls! "Is there a doctor in the house?" Kaitlyn Gonsalves, a U of T researcher, has spent the past several months defending her master’s thesis on infectious diseases and translational research in medicine. She lost two family members to COVID-19. She talks about how she has been inspired to use her experiences to help her community and volunteer with Vaccine Hunters Canada. Canadian chapter of the Proud Boys have disbanded after the federal government designated them a terrorist group. Peter Smith Peter Smith, a reporter and researcher from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network joins the Showgram to discuss this story. Music correspondent, writer, and radio host Eric Alper interrupts Jim to play a game of "Which Musician Is Worth More?"
