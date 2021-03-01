Science Monday- March 1st
Guest: Dan Riskin. IHeart Radio Science Expert. Does Social Distancing really matter? One of the major challenges of studying dreams is that people forget them so quickly after waking up. But now, researchers have found ways to communicate with people while they are experiencing dreams, so they can answer questions while the dream is happening.
LATEST EPISODES
Niagara hair salons are open. Except one.Guest: Alicia Hirter. Owner of Chrome Artistic Barbering in St. Catherines.
Reforming the towing industry: CAA supports Tuesday's provincial announcement.Guest: Teresa Di Felice. Assistant vice-president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario.