Science Monday- March 1st

    Guest: Dan Riskin. IHeart Radio Science Expert. Does Social Distancing really matter? One of the major challenges of studying dreams is that people forget them so quickly after waking up. But now, researchers have found ways to communicate with people while they are experiencing dreams, so they can answer questions while the dream is happening. 

