Science Monday- March 22
Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
LATEST EPISODES
Climate Change consultant Elliott Cappell with John MooreConservative party members voted down a resolution to recognize the reality of climate change on Saturday. Climate Change consultant Elliott Cappell commented on Moore In The Morning.
Mar 22 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - Remembering Rob Ford who died five years ago & Here's the movie I want a four hour version of & Trump to launch new social media platform