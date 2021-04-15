Should we stop eating avocados, a Toronto Chef gives us a lot of reasons why
According to one Mexican-born Toronto chef, our appetite for guac and all things avocado is wreaking havoc with both the environment and the culinary culture of much of Latin America. Aldo Camarena of Quetzal and Xolo, immigrated with his family to Canada as refugees in 2006 when he was 11, and has spent the last 12 years working in kitchens. Water is a big issue. It takes 60 gallons of water to grow a single avocado, and as Camarena says, Mexico already has an issue with available clean drinking water.
