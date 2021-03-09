Something Ryan saw on the Bachelor led to a pretty heavy topic
-
Something Ryan saw on the Bachelor led to a pretty heavy topic
Matt James is working to address his demons before he gets down on one knee. On Monday's episode of the bachelor, ahead of his fantasy suite dates with Michelle, Bri and Rachael, Matt had a difficult conversation with his father Manny, who was absent throughout some of his childhood.
LATEST EPISODES
-
-
With all the controversy surrounding them, do no-knock warrants serve a purpose?Newstalk 1010's crime expert Mark Mendelson gives us a breakdown