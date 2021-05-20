Sylvain Charlebois with John Moore
-
Sylvain Charlebois with John Moore
A group representing Quebec’s dairy industry wants a special government designation for the term poutine in order to better promote it internationally. Sylvain Charlebois, professor of food distribution and food policy at Dalhousie University has written a book on the subject: “Poutine Nation,” and joined Moore In the morning to discuss.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - May 21st 2021The mayor gives his opinion on the John Tavares incident last night, and whether it's too late to un-cancel the CNE.
-
The Victoria Day Weekend Special: The RoyalsJohn Moore in conversation with expert on all things royal, Coryne Hall. Why do we celebrate Victoria Day? The history of royals who try to leave the firm and Toronto Star Columnist Bob Hepburn thinks it's time to re-brand the May 24th Weekend.