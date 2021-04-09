The amazing story of a couple who adopted a baby found abandoned on the NYC subway

In August 2000, social worker Danny Stewart was heading to meet his boyfriend for dinner when he made a shocking discovery: an infant, wrapped in a sweatshirt, nestled into a corner of the 14th st. subway station exit. He initially thought it was a doll — until he saw it moving. Danny Stewart and husband Pete Mercurio tell us the rest of the story