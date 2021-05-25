The Great Fireworks Debate, Sugar on Pasta? and some of the Worst Best(?) Insults
LATEST EPISODES
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.