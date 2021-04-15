The latest on the Derek Chauvin trial from NBC Radio's Michael Castner
The defence at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting a total of two days of testimony to the prosecution's two weeks. Chauvin, 45, informed the court on the 14th day of trial that he would not testify, saying he would invoke his fifth amendment right not to take the stand. It would have been the first time Chauvin publicly told his side of the story.
