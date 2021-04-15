iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

The latest on the Derek Chauvin trial from NBC Radio's Michael Castner

  • image.jpg?t=1605554144&size=Large

    The latest on the Derek Chauvin trial from NBC Radio's Michael Castner


    The defence at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting a total of two days of testimony to the prosecution's two weeks. Chauvin, 45, informed the court on the 14th day of trial that he would not testify, saying he would invoke his fifth amendment right not to take the stand. It would have been the first time Chauvin publicly told his side of the story.

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrap up with Zain Velji   GUEST: Zain Velji - political commentator   & Washington Post publishes a five part "truce" for the wokeness wars  & ​Best audio of the night: How a podcast helped solve a decades old murder 
  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Controversy brews around new Instagram for Kids platform - advertisers threaten to pull funding  & Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting - the worst in our country's history  GUESTS: Peter Harrison - Move 100 FM morning show host, reported on the takedown of the shooter as it happened near his home, grew up near the town where it happened  Ben Harrison - show producer and Peter's son 
LISTEN TO MORE