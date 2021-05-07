The Morning Brief with Deb Hutton for May 7, 2021

The Morning Brief with Deb Hutton, former senior advisor to two premiers and now a communications advisor. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including whether the lockdown will get extended, the city fires back at the TDSB over blaze lawsuit, NYC to vaccinate tourists, and the the lawyer for one of the Capitol rioters claims his client had ‘Foxmania’ from watching too much Fox News.