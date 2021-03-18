The Morning Brief with Jim Warren March 18, 2021

The Morning Brief with Jim Warren, Former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman. Discussing the biggest news of the day including Toronto likely to remain in grey with adjustments, the race of variants vs vaccines, reports on Anti-Asian hate on the rise in Canada, the two Michaels to face trial in China, camping reservations are at 110%, Disney reopening theme parks with no screaming, and Melissa Lantsman wins nomination