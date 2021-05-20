The Morning Brief with Jim Warren - May 20, 2021

The Morning Brief with Jim Warren, former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including when we'll learn Ontario’s pathway to freedom, the Health minister insists those AstraZeneca vaccine won’t go to waste, a clash between police and activists while removing a homeless encampment, Jim's thoughts on on these crypto currencies flaming out, a probe into the events of January 6th, and the revival of an old rivalry as the Leafs meet the Habs tonight