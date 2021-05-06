The Morning Brief With Jim Warren - May 6, 2021

The Morning Brief with Jim Warren, former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman. Discussing the biggest stories of the morning including Ontario aiming for 65% with one dose by end of month, an outbreak at Mississauga's Canada Post plant might have come from part, Ontarios Conservatives running against the Federal Liberals, the TDSB suing fire department over school that burned down, an Alzheimer's treatment that uses radiation and Trump vs Facebook