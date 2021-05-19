The Morning Brief with Preet Banerjee May 19, 2021

The Morning Brief with Preet Banerjee, personal finance commentator and founder of MoneyGaps. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including Canada set to surpass US in first dose vaccinations, the border closure is extended to 21st of June, John is obsessed with John Tory’s hair, CEO nixes any investor who questioned her pregnancy, and a new era for ice cream trucks.